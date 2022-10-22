Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

