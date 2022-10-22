United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Gregory L. Hart Sells 30,000 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.6 %

United Airlines stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

