United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

