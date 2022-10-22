UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $615.00 at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $635.00 to $615.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $533.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.06. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.