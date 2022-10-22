Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Unum Group stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

