UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 6,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 733,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $599.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

