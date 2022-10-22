US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $260.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

