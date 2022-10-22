VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $186.35 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.03.

