Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

