Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VTV stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

