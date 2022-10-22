Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

