VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 13.7%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 481,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $594.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,017 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

