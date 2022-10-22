Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

