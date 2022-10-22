Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,175 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Oil worth $42,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $7,718,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,698.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 282,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 276,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 30,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 83.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

MRO opened at $29.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

