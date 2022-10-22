Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Xponance Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 20.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

