Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Xponance Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 20.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
