Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

