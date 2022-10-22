Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) CTO Sells $13,880.56 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $13,880.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEATW opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivid Seats stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,899 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

