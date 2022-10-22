W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Activity

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

