Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Insider Kym Evans Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) insider Kym Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,552.45).

Kym Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kym Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,552.45).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

