Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 426,457 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60.

Warby Parker Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Warby Parker by 43.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $676,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 114.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

