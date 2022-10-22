Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Thomas Millner Acquires 80,000 Shares

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.33 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of A$2,186,640.00 ($1,529,118.88).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.