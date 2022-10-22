Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

WASH opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.