Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

WTS stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

