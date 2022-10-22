WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $158.79 and last traded at $160.94, with a volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.61.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at WD-40

A number of research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.