Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

