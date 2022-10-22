Welltower Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Welltower Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

