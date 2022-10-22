WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 577,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,704,661. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WESCO International Trading Up 5.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $126.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.04. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.