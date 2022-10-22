Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

