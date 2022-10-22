Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $123.07

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.07, but opened at $119.52. Wingstop shares last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 7,881 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

