WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after buying an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 146,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

