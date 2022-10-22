Wolfe Research Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

