WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.88 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

