Xponance Inc. Acquires 14,225 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $51.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

