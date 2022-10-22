Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,459 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

