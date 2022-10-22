Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,669 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $210.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average of $209.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

