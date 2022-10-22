Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

