Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

