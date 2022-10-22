Xponance Inc. Buys 16,903 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

