Xponance Inc. Buys 19,934 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,592,000 after buying an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,524,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.