Xponance Inc. Buys 33,196 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

