Xponance Inc. Buys 4,579 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

