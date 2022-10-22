Xponance Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NBIX opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.64 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

