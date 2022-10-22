Xponance Inc. Buys 56,082 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 703.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $23,155,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 77,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,341 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

