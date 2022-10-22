Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $263.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $248.17 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.