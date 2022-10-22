Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

