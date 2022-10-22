Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Tobam grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 180,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.94.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $198.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

