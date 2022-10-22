Xponance Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.32 and its 200 day moving average is $368.96.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

