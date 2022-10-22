Xponance Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.