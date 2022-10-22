Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $63.68 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

