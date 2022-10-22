Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

